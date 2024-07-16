Bulgaria's President Radev to Decide Soon on Second Mandate for WCC-DB

President Rumen Radev announced that he will soon decide when to hand over the second mandate to the parliamentary group "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). He emphasized that his decision will depend on the current political dynamics within the parliament.

In the coming days, Radev expects to determine whether there is sufficient majority support for the mandate from the second-largest parliamentary group. He indicated that the reactions of other parties in parliament will serve as indicators of this support, influencing his final decision.

The president reiterated his commitment to following the Constitution in this process. He highlighted the importance of adhering to parliamentary protocols while making his choice regarding the timing of the mandate handover.

The awarding of the second mandate and the ongoing political crisis were discussed by PR expert Nidal Algaffari and Stoyana Georgieva, editor-in-chief of Mediapool.bg, on NOVA NEWS.

Algaffari criticized the actions of WCC-DB as "too late," arguing that if they truly wanted a mandate, they shouldn't have waited for circumstances, like the split within the DPS, to position themselves as the second-largest party. He believes that WCC-DB is now initiating their election campaign because they are unable to secure a majority to support a government.

Georgieva commented that the National Assembly is operating at a slow pace, with little progress being made. She suggested that even during the first mandate, GERB leader Boyko Borissov recognized that forming a government was unlikely.

In addition to political matters, Radev participated in a demonstration flight with a training aircraft at the "Vrazhdebna" air base.