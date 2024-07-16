25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police

Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks
A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night
A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police. The man, previously convicted, was stopped for a police inspection on Sunday in the Burgas district of "Cherno more." In a bid to evade arrest, he swallowed a packet of crystal substances, leading to his immediate transport to the Burgas Hospital. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to the effects of the narcotic.
Following the incident, authorities conducted a search at the man's residence, where they discovered and confiscated a variety of illegal substances. The haul included one kilogram of cannabis, 100 grams of cocaine, 500 pink ecstasy pills, four bags of red phosphorus totaling 250 grams, and three balls of an unidentified white crystalline substance. Additionally, two electronic scales were found stored in a canister in a nearby shed.
Preliminary investigations have been initiated regarding the case.
A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control
Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora
The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging
The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU