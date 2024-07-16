25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police

July 16, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: 25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police @Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas

A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police. The man, previously convicted, was stopped for a police inspection on Sunday in the Burgas district of "Cherno more." In a bid to evade arrest, he swallowed a packet of crystal substances, leading to his immediate transport to the Burgas Hospital. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to the effects of the narcotic.

Following the incident, authorities conducted a search at the man's residence, where they discovered and confiscated a variety of illegal substances. The haul included one kilogram of cannabis, 100 grams of cocaine, 500 pink ecstasy pills, four bags of red phosphorus totaling 250 grams, and three balls of an unidentified white crystalline substance. Additionally, two electronic scales were found stored in a canister in a nearby shed.

Preliminary investigations have been initiated regarding the case.

