Bulgaria's Stara Zagora Faces Challenging Fire Situation; International Aid on the Way

The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging. Firefighters extinguished 228 fires in a single day, according to BNT, with no fatalities reported. However, there were also nine false alarms logged by the Fire Service. In the area near Stara Zagora, a pine forest is ablaze, prompting the evacuation of residents and animals. A partial state of emergency has been declared due to a significant fire in the "7th Kilometer" region near the Stara Zagora villa area, where residents have been evacuated.

The ground situation is complicated, with officials warning that residents may need to evacuate their cottages if necessary. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, volunteers, forest officials, and Stara Zagora municipality employees, most properties were protected, although one residential building was lost.

Nikolay Dikov, secretary of the Municipality of Stara Zagora, explained that a fire was reported in a hard-to-reach area around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. Immediate extinguishing efforts began, but the fire quickly spread due to high temperatures and dense vegetation. The fire perimeter is approximately 12 km, and throughout the night, firefighting teams, including the army and volunteers, worked to manage the blaze and safeguard homes.

Regional governor Metodi Markov noted that assistance is expected from the EU, including two planes and two helicopters from Romania. The aircraft will be deployed to control the fire in Haskovo, with the helicopters anticipated to arrive around noon, as they do not operate at night. Two additional Bulgarian helicopters are also expected.

Firefighters' primary concern is the potential for the fire to reignite in the afternoon due to high temperatures. Commissioner Stoyan Kolev, director of the regional fire service, highlighted that the main challenge was deploying teams effectively to protect homes. Currently, six sections remain active, with one particularly hazardous front in broad-leaved and mixed forest areas where air support is anticipated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.