Bulgaria's Stara Zagora Faces Challenging Fire Situation; International Aid on the Way

Government Mobilizes Support as Fire Situation Stabilizes in Bulgaria
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control
The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging. Firefighters extinguished 228 fires in a single day, according to BNT, with no fatalities reported. However, there were also nine false alarms logged by the Fire Service. In the area near Stara Zagora, a pine forest is ablaze, prompting the evacuation of residents and animals. A partial state of emergency has been declared due to a significant fire in the "7th Kilometer" region near the Stara Zagora villa area, where residents have been evacuated.
The ground situation is complicated, with officials warning that residents may need to evacuate their cottages if necessary. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, volunteers, forest officials, and Stara Zagora municipality employees, most properties were protected, although one residential building was lost.
Nikolay Dikov, secretary of the Municipality of Stara Zagora, explained that a fire was reported in a hard-to-reach area around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. Immediate extinguishing efforts began, but the fire quickly spread due to high temperatures and dense vegetation. The fire perimeter is approximately 12 km, and throughout the night, firefighting teams, including the army and volunteers, worked to manage the blaze and safeguard homes.
Regional governor Metodi Markov noted that assistance is expected from the EU, including two planes and two helicopters from Romania. The aircraft will be deployed to control the fire in Haskovo, with the helicopters anticipated to arrive around noon, as they do not operate at night. Two additional Bulgarian helicopters are also expected.
Firefighters' primary concern is the potential for the fire to reignite in the afternoon due to high temperatures. Commissioner Stoyan Kolev, director of the regional fire service, highlighted that the main challenge was deploying teams effectively to protect homes. Currently, six sections remain active, with one particularly hazardous front in broad-leaved and mixed forest areas where air support is anticipated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control
Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora
A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night
A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police
The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU