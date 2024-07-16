Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!

Bulgaria: Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!

Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday. Morning temperatures will range around 20-25 degrees Celsius, while the afternoon peak may reach 42-43 degrees in typically warmer regions. Relief from the heat is expected by the end of the week.

On these warmest days, northeast winds will be more prominent, especially in the eastern part of the country. Cloud cover will be minimal, with only brief afternoon clouds. On Tuesday, light rain is anticipated in parts of Northeast and Central Northern Bulgaria.

From Thursday to Sunday, Bulgaria will enter a period of instability, bringing localized afternoon thunderstorms, which may include gusty winds and hail.

As the last full week of July begins, the weather will start off calm and sunny, with some increases in cloudiness on Monday and Tuesday. Conditions for thunderstorms are expected around the middle of the week, and a similar weather pattern may occur at the end of July and into early August. The summer heat will persist, with daytime temperatures fluctuating between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius.

