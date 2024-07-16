Hungarian Presidency Faces EC Boycott Following Orban-Putin Meeting

Eurozone Trade Surplus Reaches 13.9 Billion Euros in May
In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros
No European Commissioners will attend the informal meetings scheduled in Hungary as part of the EU Presidency. This decision was confirmed by European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer on the social platform "X."
Mamer noted that, due to recent developments surrounding the start of the Hungarian Presidency, President Ursula von der Leyen has determined that the European Commission will only be represented at a senior level during the informal Council meetings. Additionally, the planned visit of the College of Commissioners to Budapest has been canceled, having previously been postponed from July to September.
Diplomats informed AFP that the boycott serves as a condemnation of Hungary, primarily in response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following Russia's aggression in Ukraine, the European Union has refrained from engaging with the Kremlin.
Hungary began its rotating presidency on July 1 for a term of six months.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros
Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years
The German government is responding seriously to reports of a plot to assassinate Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent manufacturer of artillery shells and weapons for Ukraine
Poland's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Veslav Kukula, emphasized the need for the country to prepare its military for a potential large-scale conflict rather than just asymmetric warfare
The EU has frozen Georgia's accession process just months after granting the country candidate status
Concern is growing in European capitals regarding the peacemaker role that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has assumed during his visits to Ukraine, Russia, and China
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU