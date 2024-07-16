Bulgarian President Radev to Fly Over Sofia in Demonstration Flight

Politics | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Radev to Fly Over Sofia in Demonstration Flight

President Rumen Radev will fly over Sofia, participating in a demonstration flight with the new-generation RS-21 training aircraft. This event marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Pilatus aircraft into the Bulgarian Air Force, as announced by the president's press office.

The commemoration will take place at the "Vrazhdebna" transport air base, starting at 9:00 a.m., and will honor the acceptance of the PC-9M training aircraft and the PC-12/45 transport aircraft, produced by the Swiss company Pilatus Aircraft, into the Bulgarian Air Force.

Attending the event will be the official Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov, Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Tsanko Stoykov, and Air Force Commander Major General Dimitar Petrov, as announced by the Ministry of Defense.

During the event, the acting minister will meet with representatives from Pilatus Aircraft. The Department of Defense and Pilatus Aircraft have been in a framework agreement since 2021, providing integrated logistics support for the PC-9M and PC-12/45 aircraft, according to the military department's announcement.

Tags: Radev, sofia, Bulgarian

