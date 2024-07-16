Trump Names VP Nominee; Gains Musk's Financial Support and Legal Victories

World | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28
Bulgaria: Trump Names VP Nominee; Gains Musk's Financial Support and Legal Victories

On the opening day of the Republican National Convention, former President Donald Trump, expected to be the presidential nominee, selected Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. Vance, 39, is a former critic turned loyal supporter of Trump. In 2016, he publicly stated he would not vote for Trump, a fact highlighted by media outlets close to the Democrats, such as CNN. Vance learned he was Trump's choice for vice president just 20 minutes before the official announcement, following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, shortly before a Pennsylvania rally where an assassination attempt on Trump was reported.

Senator Vance gained national recognition with his 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," detailing his life in one of America's poorest regions. Since his 2022 Senate election, he has become a staunch defender of Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda, focusing on trade, foreign policy, and immigration. Vance is also noted for his skepticism about US involvement in international affairs, such as the war in Ukraine, and his opposition to bipartisan government funding deals.

In a recent legal development, a Florida judge dismissed the classified documents case against Trump, citing the unconstitutional appointment of a special prosecutor. This marks Trump's second significant legal victory in under a month, following a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. Special counsel Jack Smith's spokesman stated that the Justice Department plans to appeal, while the White House has not commented. Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, called for the dismissal of other cases against him, labeling them as "political attacks."

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk has pledged 45 million dollars a month to support Trump's re-election campaign, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal". Musk's donations will fund a new political organization, America PAC, aimed at promoting voter registration, early voting, and mail-in voting in swing states ahead of the November election. Musk, who bought the social network X in 2022, officially endorsed Trump's presidential bid on Saturday, shortly after Trump was injured in a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an attempted murder. "I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery," Musk wrote on X.

Musk is among several significant backers of America PAC, including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, and cryptocurrency investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Vance, US, Musk

Related Articles:

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:01

Attempt on Trump's Life Brings Focus on Prevalence of AR-15 in America

The “AR-style” semi-automatic rifle, recovered at the scene of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, is one of America’s most recognized and contentious weapons

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 15:20

Political Divide Deepens: Experts Weigh In on US Tensions After Trump Attack

Political tensions in the United States have reached a critical point, as evidenced by the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:32

Donald Trump: I'm Supposed To Be Dead

In an interview with the New York Post, former US President Donald Trump stated that he was "supposed to be dead" following an assassination attempt he described as a "very surreal experience"

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 11:01

FBI Confirms Trump Rally Shooter Acted Alone, Investigates Motive

The FBI reported that the individual who allegedly shot at former President Donald Trump during a rally acted independently and utilized a legally obtained semi-automatic AR rifle

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:32

Biden Calls for Unity amid Political Divisions

In his address to the nation, President Joe Biden urged Americans to cool down political passions, emphasizing that violence must not become the norm

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Eurozone Trade Surplus Reaches 13.9 Billion Euros in May

In May, the Eurozone's international trade in goods recorded a surplus of 13.9 billion euros

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19

Roberta Metsola re-elected as European Parliament President

Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament for another half term of 2.5 years

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Greece Enforces Outdoor Work Restrictions Amid Extreme Heat and Fire Threats

Greece has implemented a complete ban on outdoor work during high temperatures at lunchtime

World » Southeast Europe | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

Hungarian Presidency Faces EC Boycott Following Orban-Putin Meeting

No European Commissioners will attend the informal meetings scheduled in Hungary as part of the EU Presidency.

World » EU | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:01

Attempt on Trump's Life Brings Focus on Prevalence of AR-15 in America

The “AR-style” semi-automatic rifle, recovered at the scene of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, is one of America’s most recognized and contentious weapons

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 15:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria