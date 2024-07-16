Bulgaria's Coastal Crisis: Fishermen Face Empty Nets as Fish Retreat from Extreme Heat

Record high temperatures have driven fish into the deeper waters of the Black Sea, leaving fishermen struggling with poor catches. Fishermen report entering the sea every morning only to return with empty nets. Since the end of June, fish such as safrid have become scarce.

The extreme heat, with water temperatures reaching 27 degrees Celsius, has severely impacted fishing in the Black Sea. Fishermen have noted that the water temperature, hovering around 25-26 degrees, makes catching fish particularly challenging. They even struggle to catch shrimp, and only the deeper-dwelling pauri crabs remain, but the unbearable heat discourages efforts to catch them.

Fishing along the coast has nearly come to a standstill. Fishermen gather in the shade, discussing their difficulties and hoping for cooler weather to bring the fish back to the shores. In Tsarevo, they venture out early in the morning but return with nearly empty boats. Three years ago, July saw an abundance of puffins, but these have gradually decreased as new species from the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean enter the area.

Divers have recently encountered a passage of sea crows near the rocks on the seabed, and another long-unseen fish, the zmarid, has appeared around the "Bivolite" rocks near Chernomorets. Despite these occasional sightings, the overall lack of fish has led to higher prices for consumers. Saffron and mullet are sold for 8 leva (4 euros) per kilogram, while the cheapest options, anchovies and trizona, go for 5 leva per kilogram each. Shrimps and sea crabs reach up to 15 leva per kilogram.

Restaurant owners often buy fresh fish directly from fishermen, offering it to customers at high prices. Flounder costs about 12-13 leva, fresh mullet, whether fried or grilled, is priced at 17 leva, and tenderloin fillet can reach 36.80 leva. The high temperatures in June and July have not only driven fish deeper into the Black Sea but also made fishing a more challenging and costly endeavor.