Firefighting Efforts in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Contained, New Threats Emerge
The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department. One active outbreak remains in the direction of the village of Studena, with efforts ongoing to localize it. Seventeen fire department teams are on site, monitoring the situation and ready to respond if necessary. Heavy equipment is also on standby. Today, the municipality will meet to allocate 20,000 leva (10,000 euros) to affected farmers for animal fodder, as local pastures have been destroyed.
In Stara Zagora, a partial state of emergency has been declared due to a fire near the city's villa area. The fire has spread through a pine forest and burned down an uninhabited building. Two helicopters are expected to join the firefighting efforts today. Heavy machinery from Mini Maritza Iztok is being used to cut clearings to prevent the fire from spreading further. Volunteers are gathering this morning to assist the firefighters.
The condition of a volunteer injured in the Sakar fires remains serious, with 75% burns. He is currently in a clinic in Plovdiv.
Late last night, all fires near the Varna village of Sunny were extinguished. However, due to extremely high temperatures and strong winds, there remains a risk of the fires reigniting. About 1,500 decares of forest have been destroyed in this area, although no settlements are currently at risk. "We put out the outbreaks, but they reignite after us. We continue to work with the institutions that helped us yesterday, staying on the ground to monitor the situation and check all outbreaks. We hope today will be easier than the previous two days," said Chief Inspector Stoyan Stoyanov from the fire department.
Volunteers wishing to assist with extinguishing efforts should be called by mayors as needed.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help
A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
Government Mobilizes Support as Fire Situation Stabilizes in Bulgaria
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control
Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency
Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora
Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks
A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night
25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police
A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police
Bulgaria's Stara Zagora Faces Challenging Fire Situation; International Aid on the Way
The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging