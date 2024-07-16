Bulgarian Railways Launches Direct Train between Ruse and Plovdiv

Society | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:07
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Railways Launches Direct Train between Ruse and Plovdiv @Pixabay

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) ensured the movement of a direct train in the direction Ruse - Plovdiv - Ruse. Since yesterday the fast train from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Plovdiv and from Plovdiv to Gorna Oryahovitsa will run from and to the Ruse distribution station. With this change, BDZ provides convenient direct transport between Northern and Southern Bulgaria and more specifically between the regional centers of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo and Plovdiv, the resort towns of Tryavna, Pavel Banya, Karlovo, Banya and Kazanlak. Trains have convenient connections to and from the regional center of Gabrovo.

After the introduced improvements, fast train No. 4631 from Ruse distribution station to Plovdiv will depart from Ruse distribution station at 04:40 a.m. and arrive at Filipovo station at 11:40 a.m. In the opposite direction, fast train No. 4632 from Plovdiv to Ruse distribution station will depart from Filipovo station at 4:10 p.m. and will arrive at Ruse distribution station at 11:19 p.m.

Due to the repair works at the Plovdiv station, the train is moving temporarily with the final and starting station of Filipovo, and it is expected to travel from and to the central station of Plovdiv by the end of the summer season.

BDZ customers can find out about the train schedule from the electronic guide on the company's official website (www.bdz.bg), from the employees of the ticket offices and the "Information" desks, as well as from the national information phone number (+359) 2/931 11 11.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, Ruse, Plovdiv, BDZ

Related Articles:

Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help

A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Security Guards Fired in Plovdiv Hospital Case Involving British Citizen's Death

Two security guards at a hospital in Plovdiv have been terminated from their positions following an incident involving a British citizen

Society » Incidents | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Special Tourist Train will Travel on the Rhodope Narrow Gauge in July

A special train with vintage passenger cars will travel every Saturday and Sunday in the month of July on a route from Septemvri station to Velingrad and Tsvetino stations

Society | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:17

Bulgarian Railways has put on Sale the Tickets for the Additional Night Train Between Sofia and Burgas

Tickets are now on sale for the additional night train that will travel during the summer season from Sofia to Burgas and from Burgas to Sofia via the Sub-Balkan railway line

Society | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

No Charges Filed in Suspicious Death of British Patient at Plovdiv Hospital

The security guards from the Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv have been released without charges following an altercation with a British patient who later died

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 15:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!

Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday

Society » Environment | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:21

Fires Rage in Bulgaria's Karlovo and Plovdiv Regions, Czech Republic Sends Help

A significant fire is currently raging in the Karlovo region, with flames approaching the homes in the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Government Mobilizes Support as Fire Situation Stabilizes in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev assured the public that the major fire near Stara Zagora is close to being brought under control

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency

Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 13:55

Tragedy Strikes as Plovdiv-Ruse Train Hits Man on Tracks

A 39-year-old man was killed instantly after being struck by the Plovdiv-Ruse train last night

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police

A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria