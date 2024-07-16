Bulgarian Railways Launches Direct Train between Ruse and Plovdiv

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) ensured the movement of a direct train in the direction Ruse - Plovdiv - Ruse. Since yesterday the fast train from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Plovdiv and from Plovdiv to Gorna Oryahovitsa will run from and to the Ruse distribution station. With this change, BDZ provides convenient direct transport between Northern and Southern Bulgaria and more specifically between the regional centers of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo and Plovdiv, the resort towns of Tryavna, Pavel Banya, Karlovo, Banya and Kazanlak. Trains have convenient connections to and from the regional center of Gabrovo.

After the introduced improvements, fast train No. 4631 from Ruse distribution station to Plovdiv will depart from Ruse distribution station at 04:40 a.m. and arrive at Filipovo station at 11:40 a.m. In the opposite direction, fast train No. 4632 from Plovdiv to Ruse distribution station will depart from Filipovo station at 4:10 p.m. and will arrive at Ruse distribution station at 11:19 p.m.

Due to the repair works at the Plovdiv station, the train is moving temporarily with the final and starting station of Filipovo, and it is expected to travel from and to the central station of Plovdiv by the end of the summer season.

BDZ customers can find out about the train schedule from the electronic guide on the company's official website (www.bdz.bg), from the employees of the ticket offices and the "Information" desks, as well as from the national information phone number (+359) 2/931 11 11.