WCC-DB Proposes Bold Solutions to Bulgaria's Political Crisis in Meeting with President Radev

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) today held discussions with President Rumen Radev. This meeting was initiated by WCC-DB after they emerged as the second-largest parliamentary group following shifts in the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

At the outset, President Radev remarked on the pressing political climate, describing it as a "hot political summer" characterized by significant contradictions and rapid changes. He emphasized the need for dialogue and prompt solutions in such a complex environment.

Nikolai Denkov from WCC-DB highlighted that the current crisis demands "non-standard solutions." He pointed to the failure in combating corruption as a central issue, asserting that corrupt politicians should not occupy seats in the National Assembly. Denkov expressed the group's intention to introduce a package of laws aimed at purging the political system of corruption.

The coalition proposed a declaration outlining essential actions and emphasized their desire for broad political backing. Denkov stated that they needed time to discuss this initiative and explore potential support.

President Radev acknowledged the unexpected nature of the second mandate and underscored the necessity for parliamentary action. He highlighted that a majority would be required for the proposed changes, noting that the coalition consists of 39 deputies, and some suggestions would need a qualified majority.

He urged WCC-DB to clarify their standing in terms of securing political support in the 50th National Assembly, especially regarding government formation. Radev indicated that he would decide when to hand over the second mandate based on their actions and the reactions from political entities.

Denkov anticipated that their proposals would be distributed to all representatives and awaited feedback regarding support for meaningful legislative changes. He stressed their commitment to achieving real reforms rather than merely replacing individuals in power.

Concluding the meeting, President Radev reaffirmed that the expectations outlined by WCC-DB resonate with societal demands for several years. He reiterated the importance of adhering to the law, particularly the Constitution, in navigating these challenging times and indicated that he would monitor WCC-DB’s progress closely.

The unusual situation regarding the political mandates emerged when "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," previously the third-largest party, unexpectedly became the second-largest after the split within the DPS parliamentary group. This shift positioned them as the secure holder of the second mandate, taking over from the movement, which had previously faced rejection of support and was anticipated to relinquish the unfulfilled mandate.

In the meantime, the DSB proposed forming a technical government should the president choose to assign the third mandate to the coalition. This suggestion received backing from their coalition partner, "Yes, Bulgaria" (part WCC-DB) but was not supported by "We Continue the Change." Throughout the week, party representatives expressed skepticism about the feasibility of establishing a "reformist, anti-corruption government" within the current 50th National Assembly.

The dynamics shifted on Thursday when Delyan Peevski removed MPs loyal to Honorary Speaker Ahmed Dogan, effectively dividing the DPS parliamentary group and turning the coalition into a mandate holder. In light of this new development, the three parties within the coalition held meetings to determine their next steps regarding the second mandate. Just before the National Council of "We Continue the Change," co-chairman Asen Vassilev reiterated their stance but noted that this would not hinder efforts to advance significant legislation in the 50th Parliament, provided there was time. Subsequently, the coalition requested a meeting with President Rumen Radev to explore options for addressing the political crisis.