A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt." The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on what it views as a "suicidal" state of democracy in the United States, subtly criticizing the Democrats, though not directly blaming them for the attack. In Kremlin circles, there’s a perception that Trump has already secured victory in the upcoming election.

In the aftermath of the attack on Trump, who is seen as a rival to President Joe Biden, Kremlin officials reflected on the broader political climate. Unlike Biden, who strongly supports Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, Trump has expressed views that he might have been able to prevent the ongoing conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that while they do not believe the US administration orchestrated the assassination attempt, the atmosphere surrounding Trump’s candidacy may have contributed to the violence. He condemned the attempt and noted that the rhetoric aimed at Trump has made his life increasingly vulnerable.

The Russian government expressed its disapproval of violence in political contexts, echoing sentiments from Trump's Republican allies who quickly pointed fingers at Biden. Peskov mentioned that past efforts to politically undermine Trump have made it apparent to outside observers that he was at risk.

The Russian Foreign Ministry seized the opportunity to call on Washington to halt military aid to Ukraine, suggesting that domestic law enforcement should be prioritized. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the ministry, criticized the current state of American democracy, attributing the crisis to liberalism's influence, which she claimed has brought it to a "suicidal state."

Additionally, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, attributed the assassination attempt to the political crisis in the US, highlighting deep societal divisions and accusing Washington of external meddling. He warned that such policies could lead the US to the brink of civil conflict.

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev remarked on social media that Trump had "won" following the assassination attempt, adding a note of caution regarding Trump's safety.