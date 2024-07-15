Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea. The drills are scheduled to last three days.

The maneuvers, which involve China's naval aviation, include tasks such as reconnaissance and searching for potential adversary ships and submarines, as well as striking open targets. There will also be operations focused on anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defense of vessels on the high seas. Moscow's Defense Ministry stated that these joint patrols by Russian and Chinese ships in the Pacific Ocean are not aimed at any other nations.

Following the opening ceremony in Zhangjiang city, Xinhua News Agency reported that the Chinese and Russian navies engaged in military simulations and tactical coordination exercises. China's Defense Ministry emphasized that forces from both countries had recently conducted patrols in the western and northern Pacific Ocean, clarifying that the operations are not related to the international or regional situation and do not target any third party.

These drills come just days after NATO allies referred to China as a "decisive factor" in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. In response, China accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and cautioned the alliance against bringing similar "chaos" to the Asian region.