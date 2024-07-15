Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

World » RUSSIA | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:09
Bulgaria: Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea. The drills are scheduled to last three days.

The maneuvers, which involve China's naval aviation, include tasks such as reconnaissance and searching for potential adversary ships and submarines, as well as striking open targets. There will also be operations focused on anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defense of vessels on the high seas. Moscow's Defense Ministry stated that these joint patrols by Russian and Chinese ships in the Pacific Ocean are not aimed at any other nations.

Following the opening ceremony in Zhangjiang city, Xinhua News Agency reported that the Chinese and Russian navies engaged in military simulations and tactical coordination exercises. China's Defense Ministry emphasized that forces from both countries had recently conducted patrols in the western and northern Pacific Ocean, clarifying that the operations are not related to the international or regional situation and do not target any third party.

These drills come just days after NATO allies referred to China as a "decisive factor" in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. In response, China accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and cautioned the alliance against bringing similar "chaos" to the Asian region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: exercises, sea, China, Russia

Related Articles:

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:01

Slower Economic Growth in China Raises Concerns Over Future Prospects

China's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday that the country's GDP grew by 4.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous year, falling short of the anticipated 5.1 percent increas

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 14:57

Germany Seriously Alarmed by Russian Assassination Plot Against Rheinmetall CEO

The German government is responding seriously to reports of a plot to assassinate Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent manufacturer of artillery shells and weapons for Ukraine

World » EU | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 11:30

US to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany, Prompting Russian Military Alert

The United States plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in Germany

World » Russia | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 19:04

Poland Prepares for Large-Scale Conflict

Poland's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Veslav Kukula, emphasized the need for the country to prepare its military for a potential large-scale conflict rather than just asymmetric warfare

World » EU | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:44

More Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:01

US to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany, Prompting Russian Military Alert

The United States plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in Germany

World » Russia | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 19:04

Yulia Navalnaya Targeted: Moscow Court Orders Arrest in Absentia

A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Yulia Navalnaya, accusing her of participating in an extremist community

World » Russia | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:09

Swiss Government Tightens Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24

World » Russia | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:30

NATO to Form Up to 50 New Brigades in Response to Russian Threat

NATO will need between 35 and 50 additional brigades to fully implement its new defense plans to counter a potential Russian attack

World » Russia | July 8, 2024, Monday // 12:51

Modi's Diplomatic Gambit: First Moscow Visit Since Ukraine Conflict Began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a two-day visit to Russia, marking his first trip to Moscow since the onset of the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | July 8, 2024, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria