Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!
Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings. Despite an early exit in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam due to injury, Dimitrov holds a total of 3,770 points.
Adrian Andreev has made significant progress, rising 9 places to secure the 219th spot in the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Dimitar Kuzmanov remains Bulgaria's third-ranked player, currently sitting at 356th.
Leading the rankings is Italy's Jannik Sinner with 9,570 points, followed by Serbia's Novak Djokovic with 8,460 points. The current Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, holds 8,130 points.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, has maintained her spot in the women's world rankings
Spain secured the European championship, achieving a record fourth continental title with a well-deserved 2-1 victory over England at the Olympiastadion in the Euro 2024 final
Petar Stoychev has accomplished a remarkable feat by swimming 38.1 kilometers from Northern Ireland to Scotland
Bulgaria has won the European Volleyball Championship!
On Tuesday, 11 Bulgarian children achieved what their national football team hasn't in years—they stepped onto the field in front of a packed stadium during a major event.
Two Bulgarians have made it to the round of 16 in the girls' singles at the Wimbledon Championship
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU