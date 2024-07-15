Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings. Despite an early exit in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam due to injury, Dimitrov holds a total of 3,770 points.

Adrian Andreev has made significant progress, rising 9 places to secure the 219th spot in the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Dimitar Kuzmanov remains Bulgaria's third-ranked player, currently sitting at 356th.

Leading the rankings is Italy's Jannik Sinner with 9,570 points, followed by Serbia's Novak Djokovic with 8,460 points. The current Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, holds 8,130 points.