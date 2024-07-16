Interior Minister: Bulgaria's Fire Situation Normalizing, Challenges Persist

Kalin Stoyanov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, reported to BNR that the situation across the country is gradually normalizing, with no settlements or citizens currently threatened. However, he acknowledged that challenges persist, particularly with ongoing fires.

The fire in the Svilengrad region remains active, having spread over approximately 120,000 decares. Stoyanov highlighted that firefighting efforts continue in the pine forest near the village of Studena in Haskovo, where army bulldozers are expected to arrive to create clearings for more effective extinguishing efforts.

The minister also confirmed that the individual responsible for the fire has been identified, and pre-trial proceedings are underway, likely leading to a formal investigation.

Another critical situation is unfolding in the Osogov mountain area, where a localized fire is contained within Bulgarian territory. Additionally, there is a fire reported near the border with North Macedonia in the Petrich region, which originated on the Macedonian side; however, Bulgarian teams are on standby.

In the past 24 hours, the fire department has dealt with over 200 fire reports nationwide. Stoyanov noted that more than 400 personnel and 135 fire engines have been deployed in recent days. The ministry is in regular contact with the Ministry of Defense, which is ready to respond as needed.

Stoyanov expressed gratitude to all those combating the fires and urged citizens to exercise caution and responsibility due to the anticipated high temperatures and strong winds, which complicate firefighting efforts.

