Donald Trump: I'm Supposed To Be Dead

In an interview with the New York Post, former US President Donald Trump stated that he was "supposed to be dead" following an assassination attempt he described as a "very surreal experience." He made these comments while on his plane headed to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be confirmed as the party's presidential nominee.

Trump recounted the incident, noting the white bandage over his right ear from a gunshot he received during a campaign rally on Saturday. He revealed that he was left with a bloody face, while a bystander was killed and two others were injured. He attributed his survival to a slight tilt of his head to read a chart on illegal immigration during his speech, saying, "By luck or by God, a lot of people say it's by God that I'm still here."

He praised the Secret Service agents for their swift action in killing the assailant, stating, "They killed him with one shot right between the eyes." Trump expressed admiration for their response, calling it "fantastic" and "unreal for all of us."

The photograph of Trump, with his fist raised defiantly while being escorted by agents, gained widespread attention, becoming viral on social media. He noted that many consider it "the most iconic photo they've ever seen," adding, "You usually have to die to have an iconic photo."

In the wake of the assassination attempt, Trump revised the speech he had planned for the Republican convention, discarding an earlier version that criticized President Biden's administration. Instead, he aimed to deliver a message that might "bring our country together," although he acknowledged the significant divisions that exist.

The victim of the assassination attempt was identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died while attempting to shield his family. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed Comperatore's identity and described him as an avid Trump supporter. Flags have been ordered to fly at half-mast in his honor, and President Joe Biden expressed condolences to his family.

Pray for the daughters of Corey Comperatore. It is so, so hard to lose your dad at this age. pic.twitter.com/UFB8qKiCpG — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) July 14, 2024

Additionally, two other individuals sustained serious injuries during the incident. David Dutch, 57, from New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, from Moon Township, are reported to be in stable condition. Dutch, who is the commandant of the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania, underwent two surgeries after being shot in the liver and chest.