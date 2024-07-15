Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Maintains Top 50 Tennis Ranking

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, has maintained her spot in the women's world rankings, currently holding the 49th position with 1,166 points after a slight drop of one place.

This week, Tomova is set to compete in the UTA 250 clay tennis tournament taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

In contrast, Bulgaria's second and third-ranked players have seen declines. Gergana Topalova fell one position to 234th with 320 points, while Isabella Shinikova dropped 13 spots to 260th, now holding 280 points.

The top three rankings for women remain unchanged, with Polish player Iga Swiatek leading with 11,285 points. She is followed by Coco Gauff from the USA with 8,173 points, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus with 7,061 points. Notably, Italy's Jasmine Paolini has risen to fifth place with 5,518 points, while Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic made a significant jump of 22 places to enter the top 10, now at 3,573 points.