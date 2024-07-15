Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Maintains Top 50 Tennis Ranking

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Maintains Top 50 Tennis Ranking

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, has maintained her spot in the women's world rankings, currently holding the 49th position with 1,166 points after a slight drop of one place.

This week, Tomova is set to compete in the UTA 250 clay tennis tournament taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

In contrast, Bulgaria's second and third-ranked players have seen declines. Gergana Topalova fell one position to 234th with 320 points, while Isabella Shinikova dropped 13 spots to 260th, now holding 280 points.

The top three rankings for women remain unchanged, with Polish player Iga Swiatek leading with 11,285 points. She is followed by Coco Gauff from the USA with 8,173 points, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus with 7,061 points. Notably, Italy's Jasmine Paolini has risen to fifth place with 5,518 points, while Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic made a significant jump of 22 places to enter the top 10, now at 3,573 points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tomova, tennis, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!

Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday

Society » Environment | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Dangerous Heatwave Tomorrow in Bulgaria: Red Code for Four Regions

Tomorrow, Bulgaria will experience extremely hot weather

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Bulgaria Experiences Deflation for Third Consecutive Month

In June, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate rose to 2.5%, up from 2.3% in May

Business » Finance | July 15, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 12:13

Bulgaria's Firefighting Efforts Continue as Heatwave Peaks

The Hemus highway reopened at the Slanchevo junction around 8:20 this morning after a fire forced its closure yesterday

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:16

Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria Until Thursday, Brief Cooling Expected Over Weekend

Extreme heat will persist in Bulgaria until Thursday

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 12:13

England Falls Short as Spain Dominates to Clinch Euro 2024 Championship

Spain secured the European championship, achieving a record fourth continental title with a well-deserved 2-1 victory over England at the Olympiastadion in the Euro 2024 final

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 00:02

Bulgarian Swimmer Petar Stoychev Conquers Northern Ireland to Scotland

Petar Stoychev has accomplished a remarkable feat by swimming 38.1 kilometers from Northern Ireland to Scotland

Sports | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 10:31

Historic Victory: Bulgaria's Under-18 Women's Team Wins European Title!

Bulgaria has won the European Volleyball Championship!

Sports | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 10:01

Bulgarian Youth Make Euro 2024 Debut Amidst Exciting Semi-Final

On Tuesday, 11 Bulgarian children achieved what their national football team hasn't in years—they stepped onto the field in front of a packed stadium during a major event.

Sports | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:13

Two Bulgarian Girls Reach Round of 16 at Wimbledon

Two Bulgarians have made it to the round of 16 in the girls' singles at the Wimbledon Championship

Sports | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria