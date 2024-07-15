Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Maintains Top 50 Tennis Ranking

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!
Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, has maintained her spot in the women's world rankings, currently holding the 49th position with 1,166 points after a slight drop of one place.
This week, Tomova is set to compete in the UTA 250 clay tennis tournament taking place in Budapest, Hungary.
In contrast, Bulgaria's second and third-ranked players have seen declines. Gergana Topalova fell one position to 234th with 320 points, while Isabella Shinikova dropped 13 spots to 260th, now holding 280 points.
The top three rankings for women remain unchanged, with Polish player Iga Swiatek leading with 11,285 points. She is followed by Coco Gauff from the USA with 8,173 points, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus with 7,061 points. Notably, Italy's Jasmine Paolini has risen to fifth place with 5,518 points, while Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic made a significant jump of 22 places to enter the top 10, now at 3,573 points.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings
Spain secured the European championship, achieving a record fourth continental title with a well-deserved 2-1 victory over England at the Olympiastadion in the Euro 2024 final
Petar Stoychev has accomplished a remarkable feat by swimming 38.1 kilometers from Northern Ireland to Scotland
Bulgaria has won the European Volleyball Championship!
On Tuesday, 11 Bulgarian children achieved what their national football team hasn't in years—they stepped onto the field in front of a packed stadium during a major event.
Two Bulgarians have made it to the round of 16 in the girls' singles at the Wimbledon Championship
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU