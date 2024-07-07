Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airport Set for Overhaul by 2025 to Host F-16 Jets

Sofia Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Levels in 2023
In 2023, Sofia Airport saw a significant recovery in passenger numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov is set to hand over Act 16 regarding the runway at Graf Ignatievo Airport, as reported by BNT. This development follows the re-basing of MiG-29 aircraft from Plovdiv Airport, which will enable the resumption of flight operations and combat readiness at the Third Air Base.
The airport requires extensive restructuring to accommodate the new F-16 jets anticipated to arrive in 2025. Many companies involved in the project have requested adjustments to their contracts, citing rising construction material costs since 2019.
A delay in completing the runway could impact the timely arrival of the F-16 aircraft. Therefore, ensuring the project stays on schedule is critical.
An official ceremony marked the opening of the new runway at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, necessary for the anticipated arrival of F-16 fighter jets next year.
The new runway will accommodate not only the F-16s but also large American strategic transport planes like the C-5 and C-17. It will also facilitate in-air refueling of aircraft, according to the Ministry of Defense.
It’s important to note that the essential infrastructure for operating and receiving Block 70 F-16 aircraft at the Third Graf Ignatievo Air Base is expected to be completed by 2025.
