Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airport Set for Overhaul by 2025 to Host F-16 Jets

Politics » DEFENSE | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:10
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov is set to hand over Act 16 regarding the runway at Graf Ignatievo Airport, as reported by BNT. This development follows the re-basing of MiG-29 aircraft from Plovdiv Airport, which will enable the resumption of flight operations and combat readiness at the Third Air Base.

The airport requires extensive restructuring to accommodate the new F-16 jets anticipated to arrive in 2025. Many companies involved in the project have requested adjustments to their contracts, citing rising construction material costs since 2019.

A delay in completing the runway could impact the timely arrival of the F-16 aircraft. Therefore, ensuring the project stays on schedule is critical.

An official ceremony marked the opening of the new runway at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, necessary for the anticipated arrival of F-16 fighter jets next year.

The new runway will accommodate not only the F-16s but also large American strategic transport planes like the C-5 and C-17. It will also facilitate in-air refueling of aircraft, according to the Ministry of Defense.

It’s important to note that the essential infrastructure for operating and receiving Block 70 F-16 aircraft at the Third Graf Ignatievo Air Base is expected to be completed by 2025.

