Greece Faces Ongoing Heatwave: Train Services Disrupted

Three of the Hottest Days of the Year Ahead for Bulgaria - Be Careful!
Bulgaria is set to experience three of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring from Tuesday to Thursday
Greece continues to endure an extreme heatwave today, leading to significant disruptions in transportation. Train services have been halted due to damage on the railway network caused by soaring temperatures.
Specifically, train routes from Patras to Peloponnese are suspended as the railway management reported instances of melted rails. Repairs are planned for when temperatures decrease, and the condition of the entire rail network is currently under review.
According to the Civil Protection agency, temperatures are expected to remain around 40 degrees until the end of the week. While the risk of wildfires has slightly diminished due to a decrease in wind speed, both citizens and tourists are advised to remain vigilant and report any fire sightings. Authorities have deployed drones to monitor and identify fires in their early stages.
Medical professionals continue to advise against exposure to the sun during peak hours, especially after two individuals succumbed to heat-related incidents while attempting to enter the sea in extreme conditions.
