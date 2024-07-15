Political Uncertainty Rises in Bulgaria as WCC-DB Faces Decision on Second Mandate

Politics | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Political Uncertainty Rises in Bulgaria as WCC-DB Faces Decision on Second Mandate

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival," has urged "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to promptly return the mandate to form a government once it is received. He criticized any potential request to delay the mandate’s delivery by two months, interpreting it as an acknowledgment of political weakness.

Kostadinov suggested that if WCC-DB does not relinquish the mandate, they should consider splitting off two MPs from their group. This move would allow his party to become the second political force and potentially receive the second mandate, thereby sparing both WCC-DB and parliament further embarrassment.

As the political landscape shifts, a crucial week begins with the President set to hand over the second mandate for government formation, which will ultimately fall to WCC-DB. Their approach remains uncertain at this stage.

The coalition has yet to present a unified stance on whether they will attempt to propose a government. Following recent changes triggered by a split in the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), independent MPs associated with Ahmed Dogan have indicated their willingness to support WCC-DB. Similarly, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) has shown interest, albeit with conditions, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BPS) has also expressed openness to collaboration. In contrast, "Revival" is being noncommittal, and GERB has firmly opposed the coalition. In light of this ambiguous situation, WCC-DB is expected to convene with the President to explore potential solutions to the ongoing political crisis.

Tags: Revival, WCC-DB, mandate, government

