Biden Calls for Unity amid Political Divisions

In his address to the nation, President Joe Biden urged Americans to cool down political passions, emphasizing that violence must not become the norm. He noted that political discourse has become excessively heated and called for a return to civility.

"We can achieve this together," Biden said from the Oval Office. This marked the third occasion he used the office to address issues of significant importance since taking office in 2021, according to media reports.

"Dear compatriots, I want to discuss the need to cool political passions and remind you that we can disagree without being enemies. We are neighbors, friends, colleagues, and fellow citizens. Most importantly, we are countrymen and must stand together. Consider what makes America special—we treat everyone with dignity and respect. We need to step out of our echo chambers or risk being inundated with misinformation and foreign actors' divisive tactics. Nothing is more crucial than unity now. We can do it," Biden stated.

Simultaneously, Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be officially nominated as the party's candidate for the White House. In his first interview since the assassination attempt, Trump mentioned that he had completely rewritten his speech to focus on unity rather than criticism of Joe Biden.