Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria Until Thursday, Brief Cooling Expected Over Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:09
Extreme heat will persist in Bulgaria until Thursday, according to climatologist Simeon Matev, chief assistant at the Faculty of Geology and Geography at Sofia University.

Matev noted that temperatures are expected to peak at 42-43 degrees Celsius. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, including dry thunderstorms that can lead to fires. Hail is mainly expected in Northern and Western Bulgaria.

Following a brief cooling period at the start of next week, temperatures will rise again, peaking towards the end of July, which will see more favorable summer temperatures, Matev explained.

He added that August is predicted to be warmer than usual, with temperatures about 2 degrees above normal, according to his comments on the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). Matev urged caution with fire and water resource conservation.

Matev also mentioned that 2024 is likely to be the warmest year on a global scale. He highlighted the trend of increasingly warm years with shorter cooling periods.

"We must be ready to adapt to these new realities. Not to be afraid, but to be ready," Matev said.

He emphasized that while it is becoming normal to have winters without snow, we will still experience cold and snowy periods occasionally over the next 30-40 years, so we should not disregard the possibility of cold spells.

