Mass Grave of Islamic State Victims Discovered Near Mosul

Islamic State Threatens Champions League Quarter-Finals with Terrorist Attacks
The terrorist group known as the "Islamic State" has issued a threat against the upcoming quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Iraqi authorities have uncovered a mass grave containing the remains of individuals believed to be victims of the Islamic State (IS) group. The grave is estimated to hold at least 140 bodies and was found approximately 70 kilometers west of Mosul in northern Iraq. Mosul served as the de facto capital of IS's self-proclaimed caliphate.
At the zenith of its power, IS controlled extensive territories in Syria and Iraq. The United Nations estimates that the jihadists left behind more than 200 mass graves in these regions, which may contain nearly 12,000 bodies of missing individuals.
Iraqi authorities have periodically announced the discovery of such graves since the era of the Islamic State, as well as from the time of Saddam Hussein. However, officials in Baghdad have noted that the identification process for the remains is slow, costly, and complex.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"
The “AR-style” semi-automatic rifle, recovered at the scene of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, is one of America’s most recognized and contentious weapons
China's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday that the country's GDP grew by 4.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous year, falling short of the anticipated 5.1 percent increas
Political tensions in the United States have reached a critical point, as evidenced by the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump
Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea
In an interview with the New York Post, former US President Donald Trump stated that he was "supposed to be dead" following an assassination attempt he described as a "very surreal experience"
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU