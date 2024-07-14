Mass Grave of Islamic State Victims Discovered Near Mosul

World | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 22:14
Bulgaria: Mass Grave of Islamic State Victims Discovered Near Mosul @Wikimedia Commons

Iraqi authorities have uncovered a mass grave containing the remains of individuals believed to be victims of the Islamic State (IS) group. The grave is estimated to hold at least 140 bodies and was found approximately 70 kilometers west of Mosul in northern Iraq. Mosul served as the de facto capital of IS's self-proclaimed caliphate.

At the zenith of its power, IS controlled extensive territories in Syria and Iraq. The United Nations estimates that the jihadists left behind more than 200 mass graves in these regions, which may contain nearly 12,000 bodies of missing individuals.

Iraqi authorities have periodically announced the discovery of such graves since the era of the Islamic State, as well as from the time of Saddam Hussein. However, officials in Baghdad have noted that the identification process for the remains is slow, costly, and complex.

