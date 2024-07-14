Slovak PM Fico Sees Parallels Between Attack on Trump and His Own Ordeal

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt
A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot while greeting supporters in May, described the attack on Donald Trump as a "copy" of the attack he experienced. Fico, quoted by the Slovak news agency TASR, suggested that Trump's political opponents are trying to obstruct him, and when they fail, they incite the public to the point where someone resorts to violence. "Trump's political opponents are trying to stop him, and when they fail, they agitate the public so much that someone takes up arms. Now, we will hear calls for reconciliation, calm, and forgiveness," Fico wrote on social media.
On May 15, Fico was shot after a Slovak government meeting while greeting supporters. He is currently recovering and has been gradually resuming his duties as prime minister since July.
Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, suffering a wound to his right ear that is not life-threatening. Numerous world leaders have condemned the assassination attempt on the former US president, who is once again running for the White House.
