Trump After the Assassination Attempt: 'We Must Stand United!'

Donald Trump is reportedly doing well following the recent incident, according to his team. The former US president, who is the Republican candidate for the upcoming November presidential election, was the target of an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. He sustained a minor injury to his right ear and was swiftly escorted from the scene by Secret Service agents. The shooting resulted in the death of one rally attendee and injuries to two others, while the shooter was also killed.

Hours later, footage emerged showing Trump disembarking from a plane in Newark, New Jersey. In a statement on his social network Truth Social, Trump expressed gratitude to those who prayed for him, attributing his survival to divine intervention. He emphasized the importance of remaining steadfast in faith and unity in the face of adversity, offering condolences to the family of the deceased rally participant and prayers for the injured.

In his words, "only God helped prevent the unthinkable from happening." "We will not be afraid, but instead will remain steadfast in our faith," the former president wrote. In his post, he expressed his condolences to the relatives of the man killed during the rally: "We pray for the recovery of those who were injured and keep in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so terribly killed," Trump wrote. And more: "At this moment, it is more important than ever to be united, to show what Americans are and not allow evil to win," Trump emphasized. "I love our country, I love all of you, and I look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin," the former US president.

Global leaders expressed shock, outrage, and solidarity with Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Strummer condemned political violence, and French President Emmanuel Macron called it a tragedy for democracies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the act. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to defending freedom and values, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attributed the atmosphere of violence to the current US administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced the violence. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of condemning such acts to protect democracy. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling Trump a friend, wished him a speedy recovery and reiterated that violence has no place in politics.

Trump concluded his statement by expressing love for the country and its people, and his anticipation of addressing the nation from Wisconsin in the coming week.

The Kremlin has denounced the violent attack on former US President Donald Trump, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by TASS. Peskov stated, "Russia has consistently condemned, and continues to categorically condemn, any acts of violence in the political arena." He criticized the current US administration for fostering an atmosphere of violence that contributed to the attempt on Trump's life.

Peskov clarified that the Kremlin does not believe the assassination attempt was orchestrated by the current US administration. However, he emphasized that the environment created by this administration, particularly around candidate Trump, played a role in provoking such incidents.

The Kremlin expressed condolences to the victims of the attack but noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to speak with Trump at this time.

Leaders from around the globe have also condemned the assassination attempt on the former US president.