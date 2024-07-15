Fire Forces Closure of Hemus Highway Between Varna and Shumen

The Hemus Highway in the Varna - Shumen direction is being closed due to heavy smoke from a nearby fire, as reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Varna. The fire was reported near the village of Sunny around 3:30 p.m.

The blaze, which has spread through dry grasses, is moving toward the Hemus Highway, significantly reducing visibility in the area.

For similar reasons, the old Varna - Devnya road near the Pobitite Kamani area has also been closed, with detour routes in place.

Additionally, another fire is burning near the City Transport interchange in the Vladislavovo district of Varna. This fire, also involving dry grasses, has been contained.