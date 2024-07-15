Fire Forces Closure of Hemus Highway Between Varna and Shumen

Bulgaria Set Ablaze: Svilengrad Fire Scorches 150,000 Acres in Just Days
In just two and a half days, approximately 150,000 acres have been scorched near Svilengrad, as reported by Mayor Anastas Karchev
The Hemus Highway in the Varna - Shumen direction is being closed due to heavy smoke from a nearby fire, as reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Varna. The fire was reported near the village of Sunny around 3:30 p.m.
The blaze, which has spread through dry grasses, is moving toward the Hemus Highway, significantly reducing visibility in the area.
For similar reasons, the old Varna - Devnya road near the Pobitite Kamani area has also been closed, with detour routes in place.
Additionally, another fire is burning near the City Transport interchange in the Vladislavovo district of Varna. This fire, also involving dry grasses, has been contained.
Kalin Stoyanov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, reported to BNR that the situation across the country is gradually normalizing, with no settlements or citizens currently threatened
The fight against fires continues in six regions of the country, with the situation in the Sakar mountain being the most severe
A partial state of emergency has been declared in three municipalities in the Haskovo region of Bulgaria due to a large fire near Svilengrad
