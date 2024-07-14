Gun Enthusiast 20-Year-Old Republican Thomas Crooks Named in Trump Assassination Attempt

World | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 10:23
Bulgaria: Gun Enthusiast 20-Year-Old Republican Thomas Crooks Named in Trump Assassination Attempt

The FBI has identified the individual who shot former US President Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old registered Republican. The shooting, which took place during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is being investigated as an attempted murder. The assailant was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene.

During the rally, Trump narrowly avoided serious injury when a bullet grazed his right ear, causing significant bleeding. He recounted hearing a whooshing sound and feeling the bullet strike as he was speaking at the podium. Trump expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response. Reports indicate that one attendee was killed, while two others are in critical condition.

The shooter, positioned on a roof near the rally, managed to fire several rounds before being neutralized by Secret Service snipers. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about him, and the incident is being treated as an assassination attempt. President Joe Biden condemned the attack and expressed relief that Trump was safe. He later spoke with Trump by phone, as did several prominent politicians, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who united in denouncing political violence.

This incident marks one of the most serious assassination attempts against a politician in the US since the 1981 attempt on Ronald Reagan. As the Republican National Convention approaches, where Trump is expected to be officially nominated for the presidency, the implications of this shooting are likely to resonate in the coming days. Despite the incident, Trump confirmed his intention to attend the convention.

Crooks reportedly fired from approximately 120 meters away, wearing a beige gun-related T-shirt and shorts, as noted in photos released by the FBI. While it remains unclear if he acted alone, the nature of the attack raises questions about potential broader motives or involvement, similar to past assassination attempts.

Registered as a Republican in the state's voter rolls, Crooks's motives are still under investigation, and the public is encouraged to provide any information they may have about him. The Federal Aviation Administration announced that airspace over Bethel Park was closed immediately due to heightened security concerns.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Republican, shooter, Trump

Related Articles:

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

|

Attempt on Trump's Life Brings Focus on Prevalence of AR-15 in America

|

Political Divide Deepens: Experts Weigh In on US Tensions After Trump Attack

|

Donald Trump: I'm Supposed To Be Dead

|

FBI Confirms Trump Rally Shooter Acted Alone, Investigates Motive

|

Biden Calls for Unity amid Political Divisions

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:01

Attempt on Trump's Life Brings Focus on Prevalence of AR-15 in America

The “AR-style” semi-automatic rifle, recovered at the scene of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, is one of America’s most recognized and contentious weapons

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 15:20

Slower Economic Growth in China Raises Concerns Over Future Prospects

China's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday that the country's GDP grew by 4.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous year, falling short of the anticipated 5.1 percent increas

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 14:57

Political Divide Deepens: Experts Weigh In on US Tensions After Trump Attack

Political tensions in the United States have reached a critical point, as evidenced by the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:32

Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:09

Donald Trump: I'm Supposed To Be Dead

In an interview with the New York Post, former US President Donald Trump stated that he was "supposed to be dead" following an assassination attempt he described as a "very surreal experience"

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 11:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria