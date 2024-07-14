Gun Enthusiast 20-Year-Old Republican Thomas Crooks Named in Trump Assassination Attempt

The FBI has identified the individual who shot former US President Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old registered Republican. The shooting, which took place during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is being investigated as an attempted murder. The assailant was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene.

During the rally, Trump narrowly avoided serious injury when a bullet grazed his right ear, causing significant bleeding. He recounted hearing a whooshing sound and feeling the bullet strike as he was speaking at the podium. Trump expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response. Reports indicate that one attendee was killed, while two others are in critical condition.

The shooter, positioned on a roof near the rally, managed to fire several rounds before being neutralized by Secret Service snipers. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about him, and the incident is being treated as an assassination attempt. President Joe Biden condemned the attack and expressed relief that Trump was safe. He later spoke with Trump by phone, as did several prominent politicians, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who united in denouncing political violence.

This incident marks one of the most serious assassination attempts against a politician in the US since the 1981 attempt on Ronald Reagan. As the Republican National Convention approaches, where Trump is expected to be officially nominated for the presidency, the implications of this shooting are likely to resonate in the coming days. Despite the incident, Trump confirmed his intention to attend the convention.

Crooks reportedly fired from approximately 120 meters away, wearing a beige gun-related T-shirt and shorts, as noted in photos released by the FBI. While it remains unclear if he acted alone, the nature of the attack raises questions about potential broader motives or involvement, similar to past assassination attempts.

Registered as a Republican in the state's voter rolls, Crooks's motives are still under investigation, and the public is encouraged to provide any information they may have about him. The Federal Aviation Administration announced that airspace over Bethel Park was closed immediately due to heightened security concerns.