Ukrainian President Forgives Biden for Calling Him "President Putin"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a slip made by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to him as "President Putin"
Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that there have been several assassination attempts against Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to DPA. He noted, "But, as you can see, they were unsuccessful," during an interview with the Ukrainian website The New Voice of Ukraine. Budanov did not provide details on the basis for his claims or whether they involved Ukrainian intelligence.
The Kremlin reacted to Budanov's comments through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who emphasized that Putin's security measures are robust. "The threat from the regime in Kyiv is obvious," Peskov remarked, as reported by TASS. Budanov suggested that Putin is no longer a universally accepted figure among the Russian elite, yet his long tenure has led to a widespread fear of instability should he be removed from power.
According to Budanov, the potential fallout from Putin's death would evoke memories of the reaction to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's death in 1953, when citizens felt their world had collapsed. While Budanov claimed that an assassination attempt by Caucasian men occurred in May 2022, shortly after Putin's invasion of Ukraine, DPA noted there is no evidence supporting this assertion.
In an earlier interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that he had lost count of the number of times he had heard about plots against his life. He highlighted that Russian special forces had been actively pursuing him in Kyiv following the February 2022 invasion. Furthermore, in May 2024, the Ukrainian government reorganized Zelensky's security leadership due to allegations that Moscow had hired individuals to assassinate him, as reported by Budanov and other officials.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a slip made by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to him as "President Putin"
Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia
Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
A children's hospital in Kyiv suffered significant damage on Monday morning when a Russian missile struck its toxicology building
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU