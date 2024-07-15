Ukrainian President Forgives Biden for Calling Him "President Putin"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a slip made by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to him as "President Putin" during a NATO summit in Washington. Zelensky noted that such errors can be overlooked, given the significant support the United States has provided to Ukraine.

Biden made the gaffe on Thursday but corrected himself almost immediately. Speaking to reporters at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where he met with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Zelensky expressed understanding. "This is a mistake. I believe that the United States has offered substantial assistance to Ukrainians. We can overlook a few mistakes," he stated.