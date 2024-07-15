Ukrainian President Forgives Biden for Calling Him "President Putin"

World » UKRAINE | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Ukrainian President Forgives Biden for Calling Him "President Putin"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a slip made by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to him as "President Putin" during a NATO summit in Washington. Zelensky noted that such errors can be overlooked, given the significant support the United States has provided to Ukraine.

Biden made the gaffe on Thursday but corrected himself almost immediately. Speaking to reporters at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where he met with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Zelensky expressed understanding. "This is a mistake. I believe that the United States has offered substantial assistance to Ukrainians. We can overlook a few mistakes," he stated.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Biden, Putin

Related Articles:

Political Divide Deepens: Experts Weigh In on US Tensions After Trump Attack

Political tensions in the United States have reached a critical point, as evidenced by the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:32

Biden Calls for Unity amid Political Divisions

In his address to the nation, President Joe Biden urged Americans to cool down political passions, emphasizing that violence must not become the norm

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:26

Claims of Unsuccessful Attempts to Kill Putin Surface from Ukrainian Intelligence Chief

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that there have been several assassination attempts against Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 10:11

Elon Musk Donates to Trump Campaign Despite Previous Denials

Elon Musk, the billionaire known for his criticisms of US President Joe Biden, has reportedly donated to a political organization supporting Donald Trump's campaign

World | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 17:22

Democrats Divided: Doubts Grow Over Biden's Ability to Beat Trump

A growing number of Democrats in the US Congress are increasingly skeptical about President Joe Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5 election

World | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:42

Ukraine's Zelensky Pushes for Swift Aid Ahead of US Presidential Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Claims of Unsuccessful Attempts to Kill Putin Surface from Ukrainian Intelligence Chief

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that there have been several assassination attempts against Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 10:11

UK Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use Storm Shadow Missiles Within Russia?

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:49

More Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

Ukraine's Zelensky Pushes for Swift Aid Ahead of US Presidential Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36

Ukraine's Zelensky Slams Modi-Putin Meeting as 'Crushing Blow'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Day of Mourning in Ukraine after the Russian Attack on a Children's Hospital

A children's hospital in Kyiv suffered significant damage on Monday morning when a Russian missile struck its toxicology building

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria