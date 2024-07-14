FBI Identifies Shooter in Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Donald Trump revealed on his social network "Truth Social" that he was shot in the upper part of his right ear during a rally in Pennsylvania, Reuters reported. Trump described experiencing significant blood loss and quickly realizing the situation. He was promptly escorted from the scene by Secret Service agents.

Law enforcement officials, quoted by the Associated Press, are investigating the incident as an assassination attempt against the former president. The Secret Service reported that the shooter was positioned outside the agency's perimeter and was subsequently killed by Secret Service agents. One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured, Reuters noted.

Trump's campaign headquarters released a statement confirming his well-being after being escorted from the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their swift actions during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung stated. "He is doing well and is currently being evaluated at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, who used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to the Washington Post. The FBI is now leading the investigation. The shooter was positioned 150-180 meters from the podium. Witnesses reported hearing between five and nine gunshots.

Trump detailed the incident on his social network, saying he heard a whistle and felt the bullet pass through the top of his ear. He then lay down, following protocol, while Secret Service agents covered him.

Despite the incident, Trump is looking forward to next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he is set to be officially nominated as the presidential candidate. His campaign and the Republican National Convention released a statement affirming his readiness to attend. "President Trump looks forward to joining all of you in Milwaukee as we move forward with our convention to nominate him as the 47th President of the United States," the statement read. "As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to make America great again."

US President Joe Biden addressed the shooting of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, as reported by Reuters. Biden expressed relief upon hearing that Trump is safe and well.

"I am praying for him, his family, and everyone present at the rally as we await further information," Biden stated.

Biden mentioned his hope to speak with Trump later, adding that he had received a thorough briefing on the incident. "I tried to contact Donald. He is with his doctors," Biden told the BBC.

He continued, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for ensuring his safety. This kind of violence has no place in America. We must unite as a nation to condemn it."

Biden refrained from commenting on whether it was an attempted murder until all facts were known.

Following the assassination attempt on Trump, attention is turning to a potential security breach. An attendee at the rally claimed to have witnessed a man climbing onto the roof of a nearby building and alerted the officers, but they appeared unsure of how to respond. While this account remains unverified, it raises questions about how the shooter was able to access the position from which he fired without obstruction.

Additionally, discussions about Trump's provocative rhetoric as a possible motive for the attack are underway. The animosity between Republicans and Democrats is at an all-time high, making it crucial for Biden to respond swiftly. Trump has previously voiced concerns about threats to his life, prompting considerations for enhanced security measures. The US has a troubling history of presidential assassinations, including Lincoln and Kennedy, along with attempts on Obama, Reagan, Ford, Truman, and both Roosevelts.

The upcoming Republican convention is likely to feature impassioned speeches in response to this incident, and it may be leveraged politically. Trump's image could be elevated in the context of his campaign.