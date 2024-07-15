Intense Wildfires Continue to Spread Across Bulgaria: Thousands of Acres Burned

Bulgaria: Intense Wildfires Continue to Spread Across Bulgaria: Thousands of Acres Burned @Ministry of Defense

The fight against fires continues in six regions of the country, with the situation in the Sakar mountain being the most severe. Although the fire was controlled yesterday, strong winds reignited it between the villages of Shtit and Mihalich, causing it to spread rapidly. Chief Commissioner Alexander Jartov, director of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population," reported on BNT from the village of Mustrak in Svilengrad, where 73,000 acres have already burned. Currently, there are 15 fire engines, 50 firefighters, 20 forest officers with five firefighting vehicles, and three bulldozers on the scene. Two Air Force helicopters and volunteers are expected to join the efforts.

Jartov stated that there is no immediate need to evacuate the local population, but evacuation measures can be taken if necessary. He noted that the primary cause of the fires is human negligence.

In the Kyustendil region, the fire in the Osogovo mountain is spreading in difficult-to-reach areas. Over 400 acres of terrain have been affected, including nearly 150 acres of forest. The fire is located between the villages of Preklonitsa, Kopriva, and Tsrven dol, but poses no immediate threat to them. Due to the challenging access, efforts will focus on creating clearings as it is too dangerous for firefighters, volunteers, and forest officials to enter the fire zone. Although the wind was calm last night, it could change today, potentially worsening the situation.

In North Macedonia, near the Bulgarian border at Petrich, the fire situation is calming due to the calm wind. However, three fires are still burning in the neighboring country, which could spread to Bulgaria if the wind picks up. Forest officials and firefighters are monitoring the border area and are prepared to respond if necessary.

Firefighting efforts in the Sredna Gora mountain continue. The fire near the village of Banya was brought under control late last night. In the villages of Mihiltsi and Ivan Vazovo, volunteers are needed to help clear the terrain and extinguish the fire manually. Teams remained on duty in Mihiltsi overnight, and the road from the village to Hisarya has been reopened. With high temperatures expected in the coming days, the fire department urges citizens to be cautious, as carelessness can lead to fires.

Last night, a fire broke out between the "Obelya" and "Nadezhda" districts in the capital. Witnesses reported high flames that alarmed local residents. The fire department confirmed that dry grass was burning. A team of firefighters responded shortly after midnight and quickly extinguished the fire.

