Extreme Heat Alert! Bulgaria Braces for Temperatures Over 40 Degrees
A dangerously hot Code Orange is in effect across the country today, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The heat will become unbearable, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees in some areas. The wind will be light, with moderate winds expected in the eastern regions. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, maximum temperatures will generally range from 35° to over 40°, with Sofia experiencing around 36°.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with moderate winds blowing from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 30° and 34°, and the sea water temperature will be 27°. The sea will have a wave height of 2 points.
In the mountains, it will be sunny with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow, with maximum temperatures reaching around 30° at 1200 meters and around 22° at 2000 meters
