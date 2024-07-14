International and Domestic Leaders Rally Support for Trump After Assassination Attempt

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned political violence and confirmed he was briefed on the incident at Donald Trump's rally. He emphasized that violence targeting any political figure is unacceptable and has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. Shapiro stated that the Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene in Butler County, working with federal and local partners.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed his concern and prayers for former President Trump. He commended the quick response of law enforcement and reiterated that political violence is never acceptable in a democracy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, called for unity and urged Americans to renounce violence and unite in prayer for Trump and his family. He emphasized the need to step back from division during this time.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his horror at the incident and relief that Trump is safe. He stated that political violence has no place in the country.

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech investor, announced his endorsement of Trump following the incident. Musk tweeted his full support and wished Trump a rapid recovery, aligning his identity more with right-wing causes.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley condemned the violence and offered prayers for Trump and his family. She stressed that violence against presidential candidates should never be normalized.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey has offered his support to law enforcement as the investigation into the incident at Trump’s rally begins. “I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and have reached out to the State Police to offer support,” Casey said on X. “Political violence is never acceptable. I hope former President Trump and all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should heed law enforcement's advice.”

Former President George W. Bush expressed his relief that Trump is safe. “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. We commend the Secret Service for their swift response,” Bush stated.

Senate GOP candidate Dave McCormick, who was in the front row at the rally, reportedly witnessed other injuries. Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban told CNN he spoke with McCormick, who described hearing several “pops” that sounded like firecrackers. Trump had invited McCormick on stage when the incident occurred.

McCormick saw Trump drop and believes a man behind him in the second row was shot in the head, with others potentially injured. McCormick dropped to the ground, and when he got up, Secret Service agents were securing the area.

Urban, having run close to 50 Trump rallies, remarked on the extensive security usually in place, stating, “The notion that someone could bring a firearm in there is beyond me. The security is as tight as at any event involving the president or former president.”

International support for Trump poured in after the incident. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán all shared messages of solidarity and prayers for Trump's safety and recovery.