BREAKING: Trump Has Been Shot! Assassination Attempt on the Former US President (VIDEO)

Gunshots were reportedly fired at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, prompting security staff to rush the former president off stage. During his speech, Trump appeared to fall to the ground and was quickly surrounded by armed security, remaining down for about a minute.

He then got back up, pumped his fist in the air, and was escorted off stage into a vehicle, which drove him away from the scene. Video footage showed what seemed to be blood on his ear as he was taken away, and he appeared to clutch the side of his head as he fell.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance posted on social media platform X, urging prayers for Trump and everyone at the rally, expressing hopes for their safety.

The US Secret Service confirmed that Trump was now "safe" and that protective measures had been implemented around him. An investigation has been launched, though further details were not provided.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on X.

Trump's campaign stated that he was "fine" following the incident. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The White House reported that President Joe Biden had received an "initial briefing" on the incident.

Earlier, the former president had just started energizing the crowd when up to five shots were fired, causing him to go down, immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before the gunfire erupted.

As he was being led away with what seemed to be blood on his head, he defiantly raised his arms.

Trump was heard telling his security team, "let me get my shoes," as they helped him to his feet and quickly escorted him off-stage.

There is currently no information on the identity of the shooter or any arrests made.

Update: The shooter at the Trump rally is dead and so is one bystander, Butler County DA tells ABC DA Richard A. Goldinger also says there is "possibly a second” bystander dead as well

Update: Leaders worldwide condemn the attack on Trump.

Update: Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was shot in the upper part of his right ear during a Pennsylvania rally, leading to significant blood loss before being swiftly escorted away by Secret Service agents.

The incident is being treated as an assassination attempt, with the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed by agents after firing an AR-15 from a distance of 150-180 meters. One attendee was killed and two others critically injured.

Trump's campaign confirmed his well-being, and he expressed gratitude for the quick actions of law enforcement. Despite the shooting, Trump is eager to attend next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee for his official nomination. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden expressed relief over Trump's safety and emphasized the need to condemn such violence, though he refrained from labeling the incident as attempted murder pending further details.

Concerns about potential security lapses have arisen, particularly after an attendee claimed to have seen an individual on a nearby building's roof. Discussions are also underway regarding Trump's divisive rhetoric and its potential role in the attack, amid rising political tensions in the country. The upcoming convention is expected to include fervent speeches that could politically capitalize on the incident.