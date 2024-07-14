Germany Seriously Alarmed by Russian Assassination Plot Against Rheinmetall CEO

Bulgaria: Germany Seriously Alarmed by Russian Assassination Plot Against Rheinmetall CEO

The German government is responding seriously to reports of a plot to assassinate Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent manufacturer of artillery shells and weapons for Ukraine. This follows revelations from CNN and The New York Times that US intelligence uncovered a Russian scheme targeting Papperger.

The assassination plot is one among several aimed at defense industry executives in Europe, according to CNN. German intelligence has been monitoring individuals from former Soviet states, including at least one Russian citizen believed to be connected with Russian intelligence, although there has been insufficient evidence for arrests.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that Germany would not be intimidated by Russia and would maintain its current approach to the war. "We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated by Russia and will continue to do everything we can to prevent Russian threats in Germany," she stated.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has not commented on the details regarding the assassination attempt on Papperger. Konstantin von Notz, from the Green party, criticized previous reactions to such threats as too timid, stating that the era of appeasement towards Russian aggression is over.

Papperger, a proponent of increased arms shipments to Ukraine and higher German defense spending, expressed belief in CNN's findings. However, the Kremlin dismissed these allegations, with press secretary Dmitry Peskov calling the reports "fake news."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Russia might retaliate against Rheinmetall's facilities in Ukraine. The assassination threat has raised concerns throughout the arms industry, prompting Rheinmetall to enhance security measures.

The company has been active in Ukraine, having opened a repair and production workshop for armored vehicles in partnership with Ukroboronprom. Despite the rising security concerns, Rheinmetall did not confirm specific protective measures but noted that regular consultations with security authorities are ongoing.

This incident adds to a backdrop of escalating tensions between Germany and Russia, which have included previous arrests for suspected sabotage and state-sponsored assassination efforts, such as the 2019 murder of a dissident in Berlin. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann highlighted the seriousness of new assassination reports, noting that Russian actions have historically not shied away from such threats.

According to recent reports, Germany's federal government has noted numerous suspicious drone sightings over military bases, further indicating heightened security concerns amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

