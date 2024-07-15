Bulgaria to Help Establish Military Mobility Corridors for NATO

Bulgaria is set to take part in the establishment of two harmonized corridors designed to enhance military mobility, aimed at facilitating quicker movement within NATO in a south-north direction. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced this during his media address in Washington, where he attended the Alliance Summit.

The letters of intent that were signed outline the development of military mobility corridors connecting Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria within the framework of Pan-European Transport Corridor No. 8, as well as corridors linking Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania. These initiatives are expected to bolster NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, promote cooperation in military logistics among participating countries, and enhance transport connectivity, which is crucial for regional economic development. They also aim to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the EU.

Glavchev highlighted Turkey's interest in participating but noted that a different mechanism would be needed due to the involvement of European funds for the corridors, as Turkey is not an EU member.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Romania regarding the establishment of a regional component command headquarters for special operations. This headquarters will oversee the planning and command of NATO's Special Operations Forces in the Black Sea region, further enhancing the defense posture of NATO's southeastern flank.

He also affirmed that Ukraine's path toward NATO membership is irreversible, a topic that was addressed during discussions at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Washington.