Bulgaria to Help Establish Military Mobility Corridors for NATO

Politics » DEFENSE | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 07:50
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Help Establish Military Mobility Corridors for NATO

Bulgaria is set to take part in the establishment of two harmonized corridors designed to enhance military mobility, aimed at facilitating quicker movement within NATO in a south-north direction. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced this during his media address in Washington, where he attended the Alliance Summit.

The letters of intent that were signed outline the development of military mobility corridors connecting Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria within the framework of Pan-European Transport Corridor No. 8, as well as corridors linking Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania. These initiatives are expected to bolster NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, promote cooperation in military logistics among participating countries, and enhance transport connectivity, which is crucial for regional economic development. They also aim to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the EU.

Glavchev highlighted Turkey's interest in participating but noted that a different mechanism would be needed due to the involvement of European funds for the corridors, as Turkey is not an EU member.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Romania regarding the establishment of a regional component command headquarters for special operations. This headquarters will oversee the planning and command of NATO's Special Operations Forces in the Black Sea region, further enhancing the defense posture of NATO's southeastern flank.

He also affirmed that Ukraine's path toward NATO membership is irreversible, a topic that was addressed during discussions at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Washington.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, NATO, military

Related Articles:

Dangerous Heatwave Tomorrow in Bulgaria: Red Code for Four Regions

Tomorrow, Bulgaria will experience extremely hot weather

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Experiences Deflation for Third Consecutive Month

In June, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate rose to 2.5%, up from 2.3% in May

Business » Finance | July 15, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 12:13

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Maintains Top 50 Tennis Ranking

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, has maintained her spot in the women's world rankings

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 11:16

Bulgaria's Firefighting Efforts Continue as Heatwave Peaks

The Hemus highway reopened at the Slanchevo junction around 8:20 this morning after a fire forced its closure yesterday

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:16

Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria Until Thursday, Brief Cooling Expected Over Weekend

Extreme heat will persist in Bulgaria until Thursday

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Airport Set for Overhaul by 2025 to Host F-16 Jets

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov is set to hand over Act 16 regarding the runway at Graf Ignatievo Airport

Politics » Defense | July 15, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgaria's Former Defense Minister: NATO's Stance on Ukraine Membership Unlikely to Change

Former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, Professor Todor Tagarev, expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine's immediate NATO membership prospects, attributing this to the differing positions of certain member countries

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:30

Expectations from the NATO Summit: Bulgaria's Role in Collective Defense and Regional Stability

A report by GLOBSEC highlights the expectations of the eastern flank ahead of the NATO summit in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Survey: Bulgaria Leads NATO Nations in Desire to Leave

A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership

Politics » Defense | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria