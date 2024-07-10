US to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany, Prompting Russian Military Alert

The United States plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in Germany, prompting Russia to put its ballistic missiles on alert in response. This decision marks the first time since the Cold War that American long-range weapons will be stationed in Germany, intended to bolster European deterrence against potential threats.

In a joint announcement, Germany and the US stated that the deployment is expected to be "temporary" initially but could later become "permanent." Starting in 2026, Germany will host Tomahawk cruise missiles with ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometers, as well as SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles and hypersonic weapons currently under development, all aimed at enhancing protection for NATO allies in Europe.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that the US plans will continue even if Donald Trump returns to the presidency. He emphasized that the initiative serves as a call for Germany and other European nations to invest in their own long-range missile capabilities. The rotational nature of the deployment is meant to encourage European countries to develop autonomous weapons.

In response to the planned missile deployment, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that military measures would be taken to counteract what he described as a threat to Russia's security. He characterized the US's actions as part of NATO's escalating stance against Russia, asserting that the Kremlin would formulate a military response without overt emotional reactions.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian government, labeled the NATO decision as a "serious threat," committing to a careful analysis of the outcomes from the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. He indicated that Russia would implement coordinated measures to counter NATO’s perceived involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

In Germany, political opposition has surfaced regarding the US military plans. Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the far-left Alliance (BSW), criticized the deployment, arguing it would not enhance Germany's security but rather make it a potential military target, thereby endangering the population. Similarly, Tino Chrupalla, a spokesperson for the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), expressed concerns that the transfer of American weapons could permanently damage Germany's relations with Russia.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban advocated for a neutral peace policy, seeking to prevent Hungary from becoming embroiled in the US-Russia conflict. Additionally, Sara Nanni, a security policy spokesperson for the Greens, has called for clarity from Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the financial and strategic implications of the missile deployment, highlighting the need for transparency in this matter.