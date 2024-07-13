Elon Musk Donates to Trump Campaign Despite Previous Denials

Elon Musk, the billionaire known for his criticisms of US President Joe Biden, has reportedly donated to a political organization supporting Donald Trump's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, according to Bloomberg. The news agency cites its own sources but does not disclose the exact amount donated, referring instead to it as a "significant amount" contributed to the America Political Action Committee (America PAC).

Bloomberg notes that America PAC, which is permitted to accept unlimited political donations, is required to reveal its donor list by July 15. In March, Trump, who is anticipated to be formally nominated next week for the November 5 election, met with Musk along with other affluent donors.

In response to reports about the meeting, Musk had previously stated on the X social network, "I want to be very clear, I will not donate money to any candidate for the American presidency." Furthermore, in May, he denied media claims that he had discussed a potential advisory role with Trump in the event of a presidential victory, as reported by Reuters.