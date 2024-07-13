Bulgarian Cabinet Proposes Over 50 Euros Increase to Poverty Line for 2025

The caretaker cabinet has published a draft for public consultation, proposing an increase in the povertyline from 1 January 2025. This povertyline is a crucial indicator for developing state policies related to income and living standards and determining social protection measures, which are assessed annually. The povertyline also determines eligibility for certain social benefits.
The draft act suggests setting the povertyline for 2025 at BGN 638 (around EUR 325), up from BGN 526 (around EUR 265) in 2024. By annually updating the povertyline based on the Eurostat survey "Statistics of Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC)," the government aims to ensure that poverty is measured objectively, reflecting the current economic reality.
With a proposed povertyline of 638 leva for 2025, financial support for people with permanent disabilities, monthly social benefits, and funds under the Child Protection Act will be adjusted according to the state budget's capabilities. Additionally, the scope of individuals entitled to a social pension for old age, as per the Social Security Code, will be expanded, according to the petitioners.
