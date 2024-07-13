Gaza Airstrike on Hamas Leader Leads to Numerous Civilian Casualties

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, resulting in the destruction of a populated area. While a senior Israeli source indicated that Deif was likely killed, confirmation is still pending. Rafa Salama, commander of the Hamas brigade in Khan Younis, was also reportedly at the scene, with the Saudi publication "Al-Hadat" claiming his death.

Israeli sources stated that the operation was meticulously planned and executed with precision, suggesting Deif was above ground rather than in the tunnels. Casualty figures remain disputed; the enclave's health ministry initially reported at least 71 dead and 289 injured, while Hamas media claimed over 100 casualties, including members of the Civilian Emergency Service.

Israel's military is investigating these reports, with anonymous security sources noting that Hamas terrorists were mingling with the civilian population in the area of the strike. The "Nasser" medical center, the largest functioning health facility in the strip, reported being overwhelmed and unable to operate due to an acute shortage of medical supplies.

The strike, confirmed by an Israeli security official and national radio, has not yet confirmed Deif's death. The radio reported he was hiding in a building within the Israeli-designated al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, west of Khan Younis. Witnesses described the area as peaceful prior to the unexpected strike, noting that multiple rockets were fired. Some injured rescue workers were also evacuated.

Deif, a key figure in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that ignited the Gaza war, has survived seven previous Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent in 2021. He has long been at the top of Israel's most wanted list due to his involvement in numerous attacks and his role in developing Hamas's tunnel network and explosives expertise. Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesman, dismissed Israeli claims as "nonsense" and stated that the strike demonstrated Israel's disinterest in a ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held special consultations in response to the Gaza events, although it remains unclear how the strike will impact ongoing ceasefire talks in Doha and Cairo. Deif's rise through Hamas ranks over 30 years has been marked by his development of the group's military capabilities, making him responsible for numerous Israeli deaths in suicide bombings.