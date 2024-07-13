Denkov: WCC-DB Has a Plan to Navigate Bulgaria's Unstable Political Landscape

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has convened its National Council to deliberate on whether to accept the proposal from "Democratic Bulgaria" to jointly attempt to form a government with the second mandate. As the parliamentary group chairman of WCC-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), Nikolai Denkov, arrived, he stated that they have a plan with Democratic Bulgaria and will "try to do the maximum." Denkov refrained from providing specifics about the plan.

Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of the formation, highlighted the challenges facing the current parliament, stating it lacks an anti-corruption and pro-European majority, making government formation difficult. He emphasized the heavy responsibility of the mandate, noting it cannot be dismissed lightly. Despite this, he believes there is potential to push through significant legislation if time allows, such as laws related to the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Anti-Corruption Commission, whistle-blower protections, and personal bankruptcy. Vassilev criticized the parliament for its irresponsible behavior towards Bulgarian citizens, despite having been in session for over a month.

Nikolai Denkov mentioned the instability within various political parties, noting internal conflicts and splits. He pointed out that the ongoing power struggle within DPS, particularly between Peevski and Dogan, will significantly impact GERB due to their close connections. Denkov expressed the difficulty of forming a stable government in such a volatile environment but emphasized that WCC and Democratic Bulgaria have created a plan to navigate these challenges and achieve the best possible outcomes. They plan to present this strategy together in the coming days.

Kiril Petkov, another co-chairman of the formation, declined to make any statements upon entering the National Council meeting. He confirmed that talks with coalition partners from Democratic Bulgaria and their councils are ongoing. The focus remains on finding a path forward amidst the political turbulence and legislative gridlock.