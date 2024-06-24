Bulgaria Battles Multiple Fires as State of Emergency Declared in Affected Regions

A partial state of emergency has been declared in three municipalities in the Haskovo region of Bulgaria due to a large fire near Svilengrad. The affected areas include Topolovgrad, Ivaylovgrad, and Svilengrad, with the fire originating in the village of Studena. The strong winds are exacerbating the situation, causing rapid fire spread, and the road to the village has been closed. Approximately 30,000 decares of land, including pine and oak forests, mixed plantations, and fields, are burning. Firefighters, volunteers, and forest officials are on-site, using heavy machinery to create clearings and prevent the fire from reaching populated areas.

Elsewhere in Haskovo, fires are being monitored and controlled. In the village of Dabovets, a fire has been brought under control but teams remain to monitor for re-ignition. The situation is similar in the village of Strem, where the fire is now under control with no danger to populated areas, and evacuated residents have returned home safely. In Gornoseltsi, part of the forest and dry grasses are still burning, but the fire department has control of the situation, with helicopters assisting in dousing the flames. Meanwhile, the fire in the village of Radovets is localized and under observation.

A significant fire has also erupted near Plovdiv, affecting the villages of Pesnopoi and Mihiltsi. Over 70 forest employees and firefighters are battling the blaze, which has consumed nearly 2,000 decares in a pine forest located in the rugged, inaccessible terrain of the Chukorliyski Bair area. No casualties have been reported. In response, a partial state of emergency has been declared in Hisarya and Kaloyanovo, with local authorities warning residents to keep windows closed and stay indoors due to heavy smoke. Volunteers are urgently needed for firefighting efforts in the Miromir area, where the fire remains unlocalized.

Several other regions in Bulgaria, including Kyustendil and Yambol, are experiencing significant fire activity. A red code for fire danger has been issued for 21 regions across Northern and Southern Bulgaria, with an orange code for Central and Eastern Bulgaria. Numerous fires continue to rage, prompting local authorities to impose partial states of emergency in some areas. In response to the ongoing threats, fire safety and protection teams are actively working to safeguard affected populations and properties.

The situation in the village of Srem, Topolovgrad municipality, is particularly dire, with the fire spreading over more than 10,000 decares and resulting in the destruction of three houses. In Ivaylovgrad's Gornoseltsi village, 10 houses have burned down. Over 25 individuals in the Haskovo region have been fined for starting fires. Evacuations have taken place, with 25 people sheltered at the Ustrem Monastery, where they received aid and shelter.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid activities that could start new fires, such as discarding unextinguished cigarettes or lighting dry grass. The Ministry of the Interior has listed several active and localized fires across multiple regions, emphasizing the ongoing firefighting efforts and the significant areas affected. Farmers are particularly concerned about the risk to agricultural produce and are advocating for a fire alarm system in small settlements to enable quicker response times and minimize damage.