Bulgarian National Bank to Auction BGN 200 Million in Treasury Bonds

Business » FINANCE | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:11
On July 22, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will hold an auction for the sale of interest-bearing treasury bonds for BGN 200 million, the BNB said on Friday.

The bonds have a maturity of three years with a fixed interest rate of 3% per annum from the issue BG 20 300 24 116/17.04.2024, maturing on April 17, 2027. The weighted average yield rose consecutively from 3.0% in April, 3.21% in May and 3.44% in June, the BNB said. 

This will be the fourth auction of this bond issue.

