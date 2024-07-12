Bulgarian National Bank to Auction BGN 200 Million in Treasury Bonds

Bulgaria's Income Nightmare: 9 Times Lower Than Switzerland!
Bulgaria and Turkey stand out with the lowest average annual net incomes in Europe, amounting to 9,355 euros and 8,968 euros respectively
On July 22, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will hold an auction for the sale of interest-bearing treasury bonds for BGN 200 million, the BNB said on Friday.
The bonds have a maturity of three years with a fixed interest rate of 3% per annum from the issue BG 20 300 24 116/17.04.2024, maturing on April 17, 2027. The weighted average yield rose consecutively from 3.0% in April, 3.21% in May and 3.44% in June, the BNB said.
This will be the fourth auction of this bond issue.
