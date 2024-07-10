Fire Situation in Sredna Gora Remains Complex

The situation in Sredna Gora remains complex. Firefighters from Koprivshtitsa, Gabrovo and Sofia have joined firefighters in the municipality of Hisarya, said the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection in Plovdiv. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees, which can cause forest fires to flare up again even more strongly, so as many people as possible are needed, said the director of the Plovdiv fire department, Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov.

The firefighting operation will again be assisted by servicemen from the 61st Stryama Mechanized Brigade, forestry officers and volunteers from Plovdiv, Hisarya and Karlovo.

The helicopters have been dispatched to extinguish a fire burning in Ivaylovgrad, the fire service said.

On Friday, fires broke out in different regions of the country, and a partial state of disaster was declared in places./BTA