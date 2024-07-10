Fire Situation in Sredna Gora Remains Complex

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Fire Situation in Sredna Gora Remains Complex Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

The situation in Sredna Gora remains complex. Firefighters from Koprivshtitsa, Gabrovo and Sofia have joined firefighters in the municipality of Hisarya, said the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection in Plovdiv. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees, which can cause forest fires to flare up again even more strongly, so as many people as possible are needed, said the director of the Plovdiv fire department, Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov.

The firefighting operation will again be assisted by servicemen from the 61st Stryama Mechanized Brigade, forestry officers and volunteers from Plovdiv, Hisarya and Karlovo. 

The helicopters have been dispatched to extinguish a fire burning in Ivaylovgrad, the fire service said.

On Friday, fires broke out in different regions of the country, and a partial state of disaster was declared in places./BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

The current heatwave in Bulgaria shows no signs of abating for at least the next ten days, with warm nights also expected

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom

Greece's famed islands are grappling with a water crisis just as they brace for a surge in tourist arrivals during peak season

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01

Yellow Heat Warning Issued for Bulgaria with Highs Reaching 39°C

A yellow warning code for high temperatures has been issued across Bulgaria for today and tomorrow

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26

Hot Spell Hits Bulgaria: Highs of 39°C Expected in Coming Days

In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:19

Earth's Temperature Soars: Record 1.5°C Increase in One Year

Over the past year, global temperatures have surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast and Mountains to Escape Heat Wave Today

Today, the weather will remain sunny and hot

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria