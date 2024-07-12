Heavy Traffic at Bulgaria's border control checkpoints with Romania and Serbia

Society | July 12, 2024, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic at Bulgaria's border control checkpoints with Romania and Serbia

There is heavy traffic at some of Bulgaria's border control checkpoints with Romania and Serbia, Border Police said on their website Friday. The information is valid as at 6 am.

At the border with Romania, there is heavy traffic for trucks  exiting Bulgaria through the Kardam, Oryahovo, Durankulak, and Nikopol checkpoints.

On July 10, major repairs to the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge on the Bulgarian side at Ruse began. Construction work is performed daily, for 10-12 hours per day, during daylight, without complete stoppage of traffic. Vehicles are let through by stages in the carriageway where work is not carried out. For better routing, traffic is controlled by traffic lights. 

A the border with Serbia, there is heavy traffic for cars entering Bulgaria through the Kalotina checkpoint, which is undergoing construction works. Those require temporary narrowing of the lanes and reorganization of the traffic of passing vehicles. The temporary organization of traffic before and in the area of the border crossing may extend the crossing time, Border Police warns.

Traffic at the border crossing points with Greece, North Macedonia, and Turkiye is normal. /BTA

