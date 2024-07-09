A Rare and Valuable Ring has been Found at the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress' citadel

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 18:24
Bulgaria: A Rare and Valuable Ring has been Found at the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress' citadel Todor Dimitrov (NHM)

A rare and valuable ring has been found during the National History Museum's (NIM) regular archaeological excavations at the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress' citadel. The archaeological team, led by Dr Filip Petrunov (National Archaeological Institute with Museum with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences)and Violina Kiryakova (NIM), believe the silver ring with gold plating belonged to an aristocrat from the second half of the 14th century, the National Archaeological Institute said. 

The ring was found in grave No. 9 at a depth of 1.10 m under the floor of a medieval church. Depicted on the ring is an eagle, a symbol of the royal power in Veliko Tarnovo and an indication of the owner's connection to the family of King Ivan Alexander of Bulgaria. Also depicted is a rosette, which symbolizes continuity and ancestral memory.

A total of twelve graves have been uncovered at the medieval church thus far, two of which were robbed back in the 16th century./BTA

