Bulgaria's Population Decreases in 2023

In 2023, Bulgaria's population has declined by 2,229 people (0.03%), the Statistical Office of the European Commission (Eurostat) reported on July 11, World Population Day.

As of December 31, 2021, the population of Bulgaria numbered 6,445,481 people, according to the country’s National Statistical Institute.

After a decline in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU’s population has increased for the second consecutive year, rising from 447.6 million on 1 January, 2023 to 449.2 million people on January 1, 2024.

The negative natural change (more deaths than births) was outnumbered by the positive net migration. The observed population growth can be largely attributed to the increased migratory movements post-COVID-19 and to the influx of displaced persons from Ukraine who received temporary protection status in EU countries, as a consequence of the Russian war of aggression in February, 2022, Eurostat also reported./BTA