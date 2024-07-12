GERB leader Boyko Borissov: My Party will not make a Coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)

Politics » ELECTIONS | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:17
Bulgaria: GERB leader Boyko Borissov: My Party will not make a Coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov Thursday said that his party will not make a coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), as GERB stated as early as three months ago. Talking to reporters, Borissov said further that the negotiations had proved in an indisputable way that GERB neither asked for support from the MRF nor gave support to that party. 

Asked which MRF was more acceptable as a partner - the MRF led by Ahmed Dogan, thanks to whom Borissov rose on the political scene, or the MRF under the leadership of Delyan Peevski, with whom Borissov was in an assemblage [a term used to describe the non-coalition ruling during the regular government of prime minister Nikolay Denkov] Borissov replied: "I was in an assemblage with Lena [Borislavova], Kiro [Continue the Change co-leader Kiril Petkov], [CC co-leader] Assen [Vassilev] and Denkov, and the cabinet was called "Gabriel-Denkov". The MRF did not participate in this assemblage, neither did they have ministers, nor did they participate in the negotiations," said the GERB leader. "Subsequently, when [Democratic Bulgaria leader] Hristo Ivanov decided that we should change the Constitution at all costs , and that was done with 160 votes [in favour], the MRF appeared at the table," Borissov added. 

"It is a bit like Spain and England in the [FIFA World Cup] final," Borissov said when asked whether MRF Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan or MRF Chairman Peevski would win given the tension in the MRF. Borissov said that there is a problem in the MRF, and the accusations they transfer to each other give a great opportunity for GERB's structures to develop better. "The worse off the other parties are, the better for us," the GERB leader noted./BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Yordan Tsonev to Stay with MRF Chairman Peevski, Will Not Align with Honorary Chair Dogan if Rift Persists

National Assembly Deputy Chairman Yordan Tsonev of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) Friday said that he is part of the team of MRF Chairman Delyan Peevski and will remain on that team.

Politics » Elections | July 12, 2024, Friday // 11:56

President Rumen Radev will Hand Over the Second Mandate Next Week

President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a regular government next week, he said here on Friday.

Politics » Elections | July 12, 2024, Friday // 09:20

Elections in Bulgaria EXIT POLL: First Results of the 2 in 1 Vote

GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.

Politics » Elections | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 19:55

EMC is Silent: For Another Year, the Media Bypasses the Law and Shows Preliminary Results All Day Long

For another year, the media bypasses the law and shows preliminary results throughout the day.

Politics » Elections | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 19:06

Voter Turnout at 4 PM: 20.44% for National Assembly, 20.89% for European Parliament

The voter turnout at the June 9 elections as at 4 pm stood at 20.

Politics » Elections | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 17:46

Elections in Bulgaria: 10% is the Voter Turnout as of 11 am Today

10% is the voter turnout as of 11 am today.

Politics » Elections | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 12:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria