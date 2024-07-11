Bulgaria's "Revival" Joins Radical Far-Right Alliance in EU Parliament

On Wednesday, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) aligned with other far-right parties to establish a new alliance within the European Parliament, marking the formation of the smallest and most radical far-right group to date. This coalition, named "Europe of Sovereign Nations," is set to include MEPs from various nationalist parties, positioning itself as staunchly pro-Russian but with limited influence due to its small size.

Among the members of this new group are the three MEPs from Bulgaria's "Revival" party: Stanislav Stoyanov, Petar Volgin, and Rada Laikova. However, the majority of the group's composition, potentially 25 out of 28 MEPs, comes from the 14 AfD representatives, making it the dominant force within the alliance in terms of numbers.

Co-chaired by René Aust of AfD and Stanisław Tyszka of Poland's "Confederation," the alliance has appointed Christine Anderson, also from AfD, to play a pivotal role in uniting its members. The Secretary General position will be held by Dietmar Holzfeind, formerly Deputy Secretary General of "Identity and Democracy."

Named after its ideological stance, "Europe of Sovereign Nations" becomes the third far-right grouping in the European Parliament, alongside the European Conservatives and Reformists and the Patriots of Europe. This formation follows the dissolution of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, left without sufficient MEPs after Giorgia Meloni and Viktor Orbán's departure.

In addition to AfD, the Sovereignist group includes parties from France (Reconquête led by Eric Zemmour), Lithuania (People and Justice Union), Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Hungary (Movement "Our Motherland"). Their formation rejected the inclusion of Romania's S.O.S. party, highlighting divisions within the far-right bloc.

The split underscores the challenges faced by European nationalist parties in forming cohesive cross-border alliances, despite shared ideological grounds. This fragmentation reflects deep-seated reservations among these parties, complicating efforts to consolidate political influence within the European Parliament.

For "Revival" members, joining this new group offers access to additional parliamentary resources and speaking time, though their ability to secure influential positions within EU structures remains uncertain. Politico notes that mainstream and left-of-center groups are likely to create a cordon sanitaire to limit the new group's impact on legislative and committee matters.

Overall, the establishment of "Europe of Sovereign Nations" marks a significant development in the European Parliament's political landscape, highlighting the ongoing evolution and fragmentation within the far-right wing across Europe.