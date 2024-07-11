Bulgaria's "Revival" Joins Radical Far-Right Alliance in EU Parliament

Politics | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 12:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's "Revival" Joins Radical Far-Right Alliance in EU Parliament

On Wednesday, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) aligned with other far-right parties to establish a new alliance within the European Parliament, marking the formation of the smallest and most radical far-right group to date. This coalition, named "Europe of Sovereign Nations," is set to include MEPs from various nationalist parties, positioning itself as staunchly pro-Russian but with limited influence due to its small size.

Among the members of this new group are the three MEPs from Bulgaria's "Revival" party: Stanislav Stoyanov, Petar Volgin, and Rada Laikova. However, the majority of the group's composition, potentially 25 out of 28 MEPs, comes from the 14 AfD representatives, making it the dominant force within the alliance in terms of numbers.

Co-chaired by René Aust of AfD and Stanisław Tyszka of Poland's "Confederation," the alliance has appointed Christine Anderson, also from AfD, to play a pivotal role in uniting its members. The Secretary General position will be held by Dietmar Holzfeind, formerly Deputy Secretary General of "Identity and Democracy."

Named after its ideological stance, "Europe of Sovereign Nations" becomes the third far-right grouping in the European Parliament, alongside the European Conservatives and Reformists and the Patriots of Europe. This formation follows the dissolution of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, left without sufficient MEPs after Giorgia Meloni and Viktor Orbán's departure.

In addition to AfD, the Sovereignist group includes parties from France (Reconquête led by Eric Zemmour), Lithuania (People and Justice Union), Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Hungary (Movement "Our Motherland"). Their formation rejected the inclusion of Romania's S.O.S. party, highlighting divisions within the far-right bloc.

The split underscores the challenges faced by European nationalist parties in forming cohesive cross-border alliances, despite shared ideological grounds. This fragmentation reflects deep-seated reservations among these parties, complicating efforts to consolidate political influence within the European Parliament.

For "Revival" members, joining this new group offers access to additional parliamentary resources and speaking time, though their ability to secure influential positions within EU structures remains uncertain. Politico notes that mainstream and left-of-center groups are likely to create a cordon sanitaire to limit the new group's impact on legislative and committee matters.

Overall, the establishment of "Europe of Sovereign Nations" marks a significant development in the European Parliament's political landscape, highlighting the ongoing evolution and fragmentation within the far-right wing across Europe.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Revival, AfD, European

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Peevski Threatens to Block the Proposed Referendum Against Euro

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) co-chairman Delyan Peevski has threatened to block "Revival" from holding a referendum against the euro

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Strasbourg Court Revises Judgment Against Bulgaria

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has overturned a previous judgment against Bulgaria for the first time, declaring the complaint inadmissible following a request by government agents from the Ministry of Justice

Business | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:18

Bulgaria's Long Working Week Linked to Low Incomes

Bulgaria stands out among European Union countries for having one of the longest average working weeks

Society | July 8, 2024, Monday // 10:49

Economist: Bulgaria Faces Two-Year Wait for Eurozone Inclusion

Bulgaria is unlikely to join the Eurozone in the next two years

Business » Finance | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Hold the Key to Government says Kostadinov, Peevski Demands New Elections

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), emphasized that his party is not engaging in negotiations with other political entities for the formation of a government

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:39

Bulgarians Favor Peace Talks Over Military Aid for Ukraine

Bulgarians have emerged as notable pacifists among 15 surveyed European nations regarding the escalation of military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

President Rumen Radev will Hand Over the Second Mandate Next Week

President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a regular government next week, he said here on Friday.

Politics » Elections | July 12, 2024, Friday // 09:20

GERB leader Boyko Borissov: My Party will not make a Coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov Thursday said that his party will not make a coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), as GERB stated as early as three months ago.

Politics » Elections | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:17

Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Glavchev and Mickoski Discuss Reducing Tensions Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Washington ahead of the official NATO leaders' meeting

Politics | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Civil War in DPS: Dogan Demands Resignations, Peevski Refuses to Step Down

In a powerful appeal to all members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman, has called for the resignation of the parliamentary group chairman,

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 23:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria