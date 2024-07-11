Bulgarian Youth Make Euro 2024 Debut Amidst Exciting Semi-Final

On Tuesday, 11 Bulgarian children achieved what their national football team hasn't in years—they stepped onto the field in front of a packed stadium during a major event. The semi-final match of Euro 2024 between Spain and France, attended by 62,042 spectators, provided these youngsters with a rare opportunity to interact with Luis de la Fuente's players, coincidentally aiding Spain to a 2-1 victory.

These 11 children, comprising 10 boys and 1 girl, were selected to participate in the match thanks to a supermarket chain, one of the tournament's main sponsors. They are among 1,100 children from across Europe involved in the UEFA Player Escort program. Selection criteria are stringent: two spots are reserved for children of company employees, while the remaining nine are chosen during national matches.

In addition to the thrill of mingling with their football idols, organizers ensured the children's educational experience by arranging sightseeing tours of Munich and its environs.

The Bulgarian presence at Euro 2024 extended beyond the stadiums, with national flags prominently displayed in host cities. Iveta Bankova, head of the international department at the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), attended four group stage matches, including the highly anticipated Spain-Italy clash.

Meanwhile, Stanislav Kolev contributed to the tournament's operations as part of the team responsible for VAR replays. The involvement extended to Valentin Vaklinov, who served as one of the backup operators for the video replay system.